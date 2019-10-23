Lizzo is sharing writing credit on her hit song “Truth Hurts” with the creator behind the song’s signature line, but not with two other writers who claim they also contributed to the track.
“Truth Hurts” features the line, “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that bitch,” which originated from a 2017 tweet by singer Mina Lioness. On Wednesday Lizzo wrote on social media that Lioness “is the person I am sharing my success with.”
The line was also used in Lizzo’s song “Healthy,” created in 2017 with the songwriting brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen. The Raisens feel they deserve writing credit on “Truth Hurts” as a result, though Lizzo wrote they “had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it.”
“Truth Hurts” is spending its seventh week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.
***
Cardi B’s film career shows no signs of slowing down.
The Bronx-born rapper, 27, is hitting the road with the upcoming “Fast & Furious 9,” she confirmed in an Instagram video with franchise star Vin Diesel on Tuesday.
The “Bodak Yellow” singer, born Belcalis Almanzar, made her silver screen debut in September’s “Hustlers.”
***
Dolly Parton will perform a new song “Faith” in a gospel medley, Reba McEntire will revisit her hit “Fancy” and Chris Stapleton will perform with Pink at this year’s Country Music Association Awards.
CMA announced Wednesday the first round of performers for the Nov. 13 show in Nashville, Tenn.
Carrie Underwood, who will host the show with McEntire and Parton, will perform “Drinking Alone,” while Miranda Lambert will sing her new single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash.” Additional performers include Eric Church, Luke Combs, Keith Urban and top nominee Maren Morris.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.