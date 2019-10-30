Actor-comedian John Witherspoon, who memorably played Ice Cube’s father in the “Friday” films, has died. He was 77.
Witherspoon’s family issued a statement to the website Deadline saying that Witherspoon died in Los Angeles on Tuesday. No cause of death was released.
The actor had a prolific career, co-starring in three “Friday” films, appearing on “The Wayans Bros.” television series and voicing the grandfather in “The Boondocks” animated series.
His film roles included “Vampire in Brooklyn” and “Boomerang,” and he was a frequent guest on the “Late Show with David Letterman.”
“Life won’t be as funny without him,” Ice Cube said in a Twitter post late Tuesday, adding that he was devastated by news of Witherspoon’s death.
Regina King, who appeared as Witherspoon’s daughter in “Friday” and also voiced both of his grandsons in the animated series “The Boondocks,” called him her “comedic inspiration” on Twitter.
***
Amid a mountain of musings included in a new book, Prince took aim at a couple of fellow pop stars.
“We need to tell them that they keep trying to ram Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran down our throats and we don’t like it no matter how many times they play it,” he wrote in a letter unearthed at his home after his death in 2016, apparently addressing the music industry in general.
The notes are part of “The Beautiful Ones,” a collection of the artist’s notes, clippings, photos, drawings and more assembled by Dan Piepenbring, who was hired by Prince before his death to co-write a memoir.
Prince’s death changed the nature of the book, which came out Tuesday. He hadn’t decided on the format of the memoir, Piepenbring said, and the artist’s concept could change in the course of a single conversation. Piepenbring had access to only some of the musician’s papers, which stretched back to his teen years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.