WarnerMedia has announced that the original “Friends” cast will reunite for an unscripted special that will be available on HBO Max when the streaming service debuts in May.

A reunion has long been sought by fans of the NBC series, which ended its 236-episode run in 2004. HBO Max will also carry every episode of the sitcom, which has proved enduringly popular, including with young audiences who discovered the show on Netflix.

The show starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer won six Emmy Awards. The special will be shot on the same Burbank, Calif., soundstage where the series filmed.

***

A new Netflix series is tackling questions around the 1965 assassination of civil rights icon Malcolm X.

“Who Killed Malcolm X?” dives into questions surrounding his accused killers and allegations of a botched investigation. The show available now on the streaming service comes as Friday marked the 55th anniversary of Malcolm X’s death.

The series follows activist-scholar Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, who argues in the series that at least two of the men charged with the slaying were innocent and that the real killers got away.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office said this month that it will revisit the assassination.

— The Associated Press

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started