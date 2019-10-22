Actor Henry Thomas, who starred as a child in “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial,” has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Oregon, authorities said. Thomas, 48, was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces the misdemeanor charge after police said they found him Monday in a stationary car.
Thomas played Elliott, the young boy who befriends an alien in Steven Spielberg’s classic 1982 movie. He has also appeared in “Gangs of New York” and “Legends of the Fall.” An email to his representatives wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday.
The Tualatin Police Department said they received a call about a car that was not moving, KGW-TV reported. Officers found Thomas and took him into custody after a field sobriety test.
***
Rapper Nicki Minaj wants you to know she’s now officially Mrs. Petty.
Minaj — who has dated Kenneth Petty for about a year — seemed to confirm her marriage with a video posted Monday on Instagram that shows off “Mr.” and “Mrs.” coffee mugs and bride and groom hats. Her caption reading “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10-21-19” adds Petty to the rapper’s real name. She also changed her Twitter name to Mrs. Petty.
The couple first dated as teenagers and reunited last year. Minaj announced plans over the summer to wed and defended Petty after it was revealed he has spent time in prison for manslaughter and is a registered sex offender for an attempted rape of a teenager. This is the first marriage for both.
***
Al Burton, a TV producer whose six-decade career included an eclectic mix of beauty pageants, variety and game shows, and groundbreaking comedies including “The Jeffersons” and “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” died Tuesday. He was 91.
Burton died at his home in San Mateo, Calif., where he had been in hospice care, according to family friend and spokesman Damon Schwartz. The cause was not disclosed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.