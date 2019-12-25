Allee Willis, a songwriter whose work included the Broadway musical “The Color Purple” as well as the theme song from the TV show “Friends” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” has died. She was 72.
The cause of death Tuesday was a cardiac event, her publicist, Ellyn Solis, told The New York Times.
Willis was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018 — more than 30 years after she won a Grammy for co-writing Patti LaBelle’s “Stir It Up” for the soundtrack of “Beverly Hills Cop.”
She was nominated for, but did not win, Grammy and Tony awards for co-writing the music for “The Color Purple.” She was also nominated for an Emmy for the “Friends” theme song, “I’ll Be There for You,” performed by The Rembrandts.
She wrote hundreds of other songs, including pieces for Ray Charles, Sister Sledge and Cyndi Lauper.
***
Da Chen, the storyteller who drew from hardships he suffered as a persecuted child growing up amid China’s Cultural Revolution to create the critically acclaimed 1999 memoir “Colors of the Mountain,” has died at age 57.
Chen died of lung cancer on Dec. 17, his wife, Dr. Sun-Ling Chen, said Tuesday from the family’s home in Temecula, Calif. His most recent book, “Girl Under a Red Moon,” was published just three months ago.
***
Thousands turned out Wednesday to watch a re-enactment of George Washington’s Christmas Day crossing of the Delaware River in 1776. It was the first time the crossing was completed in three years. The event was scrapped because of bad weather the last two.
“We probably had record attendance,” said Jennifer Martin, executive director of the Friends of Washington Crossing Park. She estimated that 4,500 to 5,000 people watched from the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pa., and Titusville, N.J.
In the original crossing, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river. Washington’s troops marched 8 miles before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton.
