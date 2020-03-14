David Simon, the creative force behind stellar TV including “The Wire,” “Show Me a Hero” and “Treme,” found himself in unfamiliar territory with his latest series, HBO’s “The Plot Against America.”
He’d developed books into shows before, nonfiction works that demanded adherence to facts. But he didn’t feel liberated in adapting Philip Roth’s 2004 novel, a reimagined history of World War II-era America made fascist in the grasp of aviation pioneer Charles Lindbergh.
“There were things I thought that worked as a novel that were not going to work in a six-hour miniseries,” said Simon, who broached his concerns in a 2017 meeting with Roth, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist who died in 2018 at age 85. “We went to the effort to establish in the narrative that this man became president because he was invested in real heroism.”
The series debuts at 9 p.m. Monday, with Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan, John Turturro, Morgan Spector and Anthony Boyle in the cast.
***
Coronavirus precautions were already popping up in Hollywood: “No handshakes or selfies” signs were posted outside the room where Vin Diesel was promoting his new movie. TV shows started taping without live audiences. The South by Southwest, film and music festival was canceled outright.
That was before Wednesday night, when Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson told the world they had tested positive for the coronavirus. By Thursday morning, everything had changed. The entertainment industry went into full retreat. Productions were halted; film releases, from “F9” to “Mulan,” were delayed; more festivals were canceled. Not a sector of the entertainment business was left untouched.
The Hanks news made the virus seem more real to some people, said Richard Rushfield, the editor of the entertainment industry newsletter The Ankler. And because Hanks was shooting a movie, “it sunk in that all production was going to have to cease,” he said.
So is the old theatrical model outdated? “Now we get a chance to see how that works out,” he said.
