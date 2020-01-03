Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was arrested on a battery charge Thursday night in Miami after arguing with a music promoter over payment for a performance, Miami police said in an arrest warrant.
After police arrested the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, they found a warrant for his arrest from Texas, also on a battery charge. He was booked into the Miami-Dade jail just before midnight Thursday and a judge ordered him held without bond on Friday because of the Texas warrant.
Kirk, 28, will stay in custody until further notice, Miami-Dade Corrections spokesman Juan Diasgranados said in an email.
Last week, he was handcuffed and cited in his hometown of Charlotte, N.C., on charges of marijuana possession and resisting an officer.
***
The former head of HBO, Richard Plepler, has signed an exclusive production deal with Apple to make TV shows and movies for the iPhone maker’s new streaming service, Apple TV Plus.
Plepler, who cultivated HBO’s reputation for “prestige” TV, left the company after AT&T bought its owner, Time Warner. AT&T began changing Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, to fuel the creation of more content for its own streaming service, HBO Max, which is expected to launch this spring. AT&T has kept the HBO name for the service but made it more mass-market than the cable channel, including adding old hit TV shows like “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory.”
Apple TV Plus launched last fall with a significantly smaller catalog than Netflix, Disney Plus and other streamers. It’s aiming for quality, stocking its TV shows and movies with Hollywood stars and power players.
Apple says Plepler’s new production company, Eden Productions, based in New York, will be a “boutique” shop that makes a “few select” shows and movies — a strategy that could bring to mind HBO’s old approach.
