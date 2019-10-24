A sheriff has presented proof that Johnny Cash, the late musician who famously cultivated an image as an outlaw, was granted law enforcement authority decades ago.
This week, Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall gave the Johnny Cash Museum a blown-up image of Cash’s September 1979 deputy sheriff commission card. It was issued by then-Davidson County Sheriff Fate Thomas and features Cash’s headshot, fingerprint and signature.
Hall said his photographer found a photo of the card, which has been talked about for years. It’s unclear where the original card is. The card authorized Cash to “Arrest any and all persons violating the Criminal laws of the State of Tennessee.”
***
Post Malone is the top contender at the 2019 American Music Awards, where Taylor Swift has a chance to top Michael Jackson’s record for most wins at the show.
Dick clark productions announced Thursday that Malone scored seven nominations, while Ariana Grande and newcomer Billie Eilish each earned six nominations. Swift, who has won 23 AMAs, is up for five awards and could surpass the King of Pop, who holds the record with 24.
The fan-voted AMAs will air live Nov. 24 on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.