Being a member of the British royal family isn’t the easiest job on earth, if TV shows and movies provide accurate pictures. But how much do the royals work?
According to official records, prominent members of the royal family worked an average of 84.5 days this year, or about a third of the 253 working days in the U.K.
Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter, Princess Anne, was the hardest-working royal for at least the third year in a row, putting in a total of 167 days. Heir to the throne Prince Charles came in second with 125 days of official duties. The 93-year-old queen herself worked 67 days, four more than in 2018.
***
Looks as if Bumble users’ basic instincts were wrong: Sharon Stone really did have an account on the dating app.
On Sunday, “The New Pope” actress, 61, tweeted that she’d opened a Bumble account only to have it shut down by the company after “several” users reported her profile as a fake.
“Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive,” said Stone, peppering her words liberally with emojis.
It was unclear how long Stone’s pictures and bio stayed live or whether she had any initial success connecting with possible romantic interests. A Bumble rep later restored her access.
***
Fred P. Graham, who covered the Supreme Court and momentous legal affairs of his era for The New York Times, CBS News and Court TV, died last week at his Washington home of complications from Parkinson’s disease. He was 88.
Graham was the first lawyer hired by the Times to cover the Supreme Court and was a founding anchor of Court TV, a pioneering position made possible by the opening of criminal trials to TV coverage from inside the courtroom in the early 1990s.
