Singer John Legend was on hand to lend support Friday as 18 former felons were granted the right to vote in what Miami officials called a simple and streamlined process.
The ceremony in a Miami-Dade County courtroom was meant to show that ex-felons can regain their voting rights, even if the Republican-controlled state Legislature enacted a law requiring them to pay any fees, fines and restitution first.
Florida voters approved constitutional Amendment 4 last year aimed at allowing about 1.4 million ex-felons to vote. The Legislature’s subsequent law put the financial requirements in place, landing the issue before the Florida Supreme Court which heard oral arguments earlier this week.
Legend said he backs efforts to allow former felons to fully regain their place in society.
“It’s so beautiful to see,” Legend told reporters. “So many people take it for granted, this right to vote. When you lose it, it makes you realize how important it is.”
***
“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak had to have emergency surgery, and his longtime co-host Vanna White will fill in for him while he recovers. The show said in a statement that Thursday’s taping was canceled as Sajak, 73, underwent successful surgery to correct a blocked intestine.
White, 62, stepped in as host when taping resumed Friday for episodes that will air starting Dec. 9.
The statement says Sajak is resting comfortably and looking forward to returning but does not say how long he is expected to be out or how long White will act as host.
Sajak and White have co-hosted the show since the early 1980s.
She filled in for him once before for one segment of the show, when Sajak had laryngitis in 1996.
***
Photographer Robert Freeman, who helped define the image of The Beatles with some of the band’s best-known album covers, has died. He was 82.
A statement on The Beatles’ official website announced Freeman’s death on Friday but did not give a cause.
Freeman shot the black-and-white cover for the 1963 album “With The Beatles,” picturing the Fab Four’s faces in part-shadow. It became a defining image of the group and was used for the 1964 U.S. album “Meet The Beatles!”
He went on to photograph the covers of “Beatles For Sale,” “Help!” — with its image of the band members holding semaphore-style flags — and “Rubber Soul.” For that 1965 album, Freeman subtly stretched The Beatles’ faces, subtly suggesting the psychedelic experiments to come.
