Colonial Heights High Scholar-Athlete of the Year nominee Jacob Nate Jennings

Sport: Cross country, track

Athletic achievements: All-region and state qualifier three years in XC; finished second in region as senior; won region in 3,200 and finished 10th in state meet outdoor; state qualifier in 500, 1,000, 1,600 and 3,200 indoor; third in region in 1,600 and fifth in state in 3,200.

Academic achievements: Dual-enrollment classes for fitness and wellness; Junior Optimist club; 4H camp counselor; counselor for city recreation department.

College: Radford (cross country)

