Sport: Cross country, track
Athletic achievements: All-region and state qualifier three years in XC; finished second in region as senior; won region in 3,200 and finished 10th in state meet outdoor; state qualifier in 500, 1,000, 1,600 and 3,200 indoor; third in region in 1,600 and fifth in state in 3,200.
Academic achievements: Dual-enrollment classes for fitness and wellness; Junior Optimist club; 4H camp counselor; counselor for city recreation department.
College: Radford (cross country)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.