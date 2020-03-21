Jack Ma sends test kits to Asian nations
TOKYO — Jack Ma, Asia’s richest man, pledged 1.8 million face masks and 210 million coronavirus test kits to some of the continent’s poorest nations, the latest step in an ongoing effort from his foundation to push back against what’s become a global pandemic.
In a tweet, Ma said that Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, the Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka would all receive help that includes protective suits, ventilators and thermometers.
Israeli leader offers to step down in 2021
JERUSALEM— Israel’s prime minister Saturday said he is ready to step down next year as part of a proposed power-sharing agreement with his chief rival meant to steer the country through the coronavirus crisis and end a year-long political deadlock.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his proposal during a nationally televised interview, calling for the formation of a three-year “emergency” unity government with the rival Blue and White Party.
Netanyahu told Channel 12 TV that he would remain as prime minister for the first year and a half, and allow Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to assume the post for a second year-and-a-half term in September 2021. He said each party would have an equal number of seats in the Cabinet.
“I will give up the prime minister’s post in another year and a half,” Netanyahu said.
Yair Lapid, a senior Blue and White leader, dismissed Netanyahu’s unity offer as insincere. “Next week, we will go to choose a new parliament speaker and work to battle coronavirus for the good of the people,” he said.
Greece sends 598 migrants to camps
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Almost 600 migrants arrested while crossing to three Greek islands from the Turkish coast opposite have arrived at a facility in northern Greece where they are required to remain pending deportation, authorities say.
The 598 migrants were sent by boat to the northern port of Kavala and by bus to the facility, northeast of the city of Thessaloniki and near the border with Bulgaria. The migrants will stay in tents and will not be able to leave the camp.
Red Cross doctors took each arrival’s temperature and asked them about recent bouts of the flu. There has been no information as to their health status.
The migrants are from a wide array of countries in Asia and Africa. Authorities would not provide a breakdown.
Quake hits Greece; no injuries are reported
ATHENS, Greece — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 struck northwestern Greece in the early hours of Saturday, causing damage to buildings but no reported injuries.
The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake occurred at 2:49 a.m. local time, with an epicenter 7 miles from the western seaside town of Parga, and 196 miles west northwest of the capital, Athens.
Local media said the quake sent people running into the street, while several old and uninhabited houses collapsed in the village of Kanalaki.
— From wire reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.