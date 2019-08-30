Travelers can sue over TSA screenings, judges say
A U.S. appeals court has ruled travelers can sue the government over mistreatment by federal airport screeners because the agents can act like law enforcement officers. The 9-4 decision Friday by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned earlier rulings and is a setback for the Transportation Security Administration and its screeners.
