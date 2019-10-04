Coast Guard eases tattoo rules to boost recruits
The U.S. Coast Guard is loosening its tattoo policy. The Virginian-Pilot reports the change, announced Thursday, is intended to boost recruiting and comes after other military branches have begun allowing more tattoos. The new rules will allow a single tattoo on each hand, with certain restrictions, as well as a tattoo on one finger on each hand, excluding thumbs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.