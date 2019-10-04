Coast Guard eases tattoo rules to boost recruits

The U.S. Coast Guard is loosening its tattoo policy. The Virginian-Pilot reports the change, announced Thursday, is intended to boost recruiting and comes after other military branches have begun allowing more tattoos. The new rules will allow a single tattoo on each hand, with certain restrictions, as well as a tattoo on one finger on each hand, excluding thumbs.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription