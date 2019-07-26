Over $30M worth of gold stolen from Brazil airport

Brazilian authorities have been unable to locate over 1,500 pounds of gold worth more than $30 million, or the band of at least 10 people who stole it Thursday from Sao Paulo’s main airport. Police said the group kidnapped the airport’s cargo director and his family to force his cooperation. The airport’s operator said the gold was destined for Toronto and New York.

