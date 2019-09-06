Ex-Starbucks CEO Schultz rules out independent run
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has said he’s no longer considering an independent presidential bid. Schultz said Friday in a letter posted on his website that an independent run “is not how I can best serve our country at this time.” The billionaire businessman acknowledged Democrats’ fears of re-electing “a uniquely dangerous incumbent president.”
