Ex-Starbucks CEO Schultz rules out independent run

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has said he’s no longer considering an independent presidential bid. Schultz said Friday in a letter posted on his website that an independent run “is not how I can best serve our country at this time.” The billionaire businessman acknowledged Democrats’ fears of re-electing “a uniquely dangerous incumbent president.”

