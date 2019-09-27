Cause of boat fire still unknown as investigators leave
U.S. investigators who examined the wreckage of a scuba diving boat have not been able to determine what ignited a fire that killed 34 people off the California coast, a law enforcement official said Friday, but two inquiries are ongoing. Teams from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives left after reviewing the remains of the Conception.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.