Cause of boat fire still unknown as investigators leave

U.S. investigators who examined the wreckage of a scuba diving boat have not been able to determine what ignited a fire that killed 34 people off the California coast, a law enforcement official said Friday, but two inquiries are ongoing. Teams from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives left after reviewing the remains of the Conception.

