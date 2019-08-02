Poland’s government seizes site of first WWII battle

Polish President Andrzej Duda signed into law Friday a bill that allows the government to seize the site of the first World War II battle and build a new museum there. The controversy around the ruins at Westerplatte Peninsula has pitched Gdansk’s local authorities, which own the area, against the right-wing government, which argues the site has been neglected.

