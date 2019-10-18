Pakistan avoids terror financing blacklist, for now
An international monitoring agency has given Pakistan four months to prove it is fighting terrorism financing and money laundering — or it could be put on a damaging global blacklist. Pakistan’s government on Friday hailed the Financial Action Task Force’s decision, which offers a reprieve to Prime Minister Imran Khan as he works to shore up his country’s economy.
