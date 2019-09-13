Phoenix drops overdue library book fees

Residents checking out library books in America’s fifth-most-populous city will get a reprieve if they return their borrowed copies late. Starting in November, Phoenix’s public library system will join a growing number of libraries across the U.S. that have dropped overdue book fees, which the American Library Association considers “a form of social inequality.”

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription