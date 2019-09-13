Phoenix drops overdue library book fees
Residents checking out library books in America’s fifth-most-populous city will get a reprieve if they return their borrowed copies late. Starting in November, Phoenix’s public library system will join a growing number of libraries across the U.S. that have dropped overdue book fees, which the American Library Association considers “a form of social inequality.”
