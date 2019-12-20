8.3M Americans sign up for health coverage
The number of consumers signing up this fall for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act held almost steady from the year before, even though the government is no longer enforcing the requirement that most Americans have health insurance.
About 8.3 million people chose ACA health plans for 2020 in the 38 states that rely on the federal HealthCare.gov enrollment system, according to federal figures released Friday that reflect a dip of less than 2% from a year ago.
No wrongdoing found in migrant kid deaths
WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security’s internal watchdog found no wrongdoing or misconduct by immigration officials in the deaths of two migrant children last year.
The DHS inspector general released two brief statements Friday on the deaths of Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin, who died Dec. 8, 2018, and Felipe Gómez Alonzo, who died Dec. 24.
Their deaths raised questions on medical care and treatment as a crush of Central American families sought asylum. Border crossings have declined in recent months following major crackdowns.
U.S. diplomat’s wife charged in U.K. death
LONDON — An American diplomat’s wife who left the United Kingdom after being involved in a crash that killed a British teenager has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, British prosecutors said Friday. The Crown Prosecution Service began extradition proceedings against Anne Sacoolas.
The decision to charge Sacoolas, who claimed diplomatic immunity and returned to the U.S., has caused tensions between the U.K. and the U.S.; British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomed the move but the State Department called it unhelpful.
British police say motorcycle rider Harry Dunn, 19, died in August when he was hit by a car driven by Sacoolas.
U.S. will not impose new lightbulb rules
The U.S. Energy Department made a final determination Friday that it would not impose stricter energy-efficiency standards for “general service” lightbulbs set to take effect Jan. 1 on the grounds that they “are not economically justified.” The move affects roughly 3 billion — nearly half — of the bulbs in sockets in U.S. homes.
Consumer groups estimate that the reversal of tighter standards, which stem from a bipartisan 2007 energy law, would boost energy costs by $14 billion a year and will generate 38 million tons of carbon dioxide annually. The Natural Resources Defense Council said the regulatory rollback could boost consumption by an amount equal to the output of 30 large power plants.
Six passengers hurt in cruise ship collision
MEXICO CITY — A cruise ship scraped another while trying to dock in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cozumel on Friday, damaging at least one of the boats and resulting in minor injuries to six passengers.
Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement that the Carnival Glory was maneuvering in the port when it “made contact” with the Carnival Legend in the morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.