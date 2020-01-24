U.S. rejects extradition bid in fatal U.K. crash
LONDON — The British government on Friday condemned a decision by the United States not to extradite an American woman in a fatal crash.
Anne Sacoolas has been charged by U.K. prosecutors with causing death by dangerous driving in the crash that killed motorcyclist Harry Dunn, 19, in August. Sacoolas, whose husband was an intelligence officer, returned to the U.S. soon after.
The State Department said Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the U.S. decision “a denial of justice.”
Sudanese government signs initial peace deal
CAIRO — Sudan’s transitional government has signed a preliminary peace deal with one of several rebel groups that had fought the government of ousted authoritarian president Omar al-Bashir.
In a ceremony Friday in Juba, South Sudan’s capital, the interim Sudanese government agreed on a framework for peace with the rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North.
Rebel groups and the government have until Feb. 14 to ink a comprehensive peace deal.
Six people killed in Germany shooting
BERLIN — Six people were killed and another two wounded in a shooting in the southwestern German town of Rot am See on Friday, police said. The suspect’s parents were among the dead and the other victims also were believed to be relatives.
A man called police shortly after 12:45 p.m. and told them he had killed several people, regional police chief Reiner Moeller said at a news conference. Police kept the man on the line and, when they arrived at the scene, arrested a 26-year-old German national as the suspect, Moeller said.
The suspect’s mother and father were among the dead, the police chief said. Police were working to clear up how the others were related.
Death toll rises to 26 in Madagascar floods
ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — The death toll from flooding and landslides from torrential rains in Madagascar has risen to 26, authorities said Friday.
Another 15 people are missing, the national disaster management office said. More than 92,000 people have been affected by the heavy rains that started Monday and are expected to continue into next week.
Norway’s government rearranged after exit
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norway’s prime minister on Friday presented her revamped center-right government, four days after the populist Progress Party pulled out of the coalition over the decision to repatriate an Islamic State group-linked woman from a detention camp in Syria.
Erna Solberg, who heads a three-party minority government with her own Conservatives, the centrist Liberal Party and the Christian Democrats, tapped a new finance minister to replace Progress Party leader Siv Jensen, whose party left the coalition Monday.
Jensen said her anti-immigration party felt it had not been consulted when the woman was allowed to return to Norway.
The 29-year-old Norwegian woman of Pakistani descent reportedly traveled to Syria in 2013 and married a Norwegian foreign fighter there who was later killed in fighting.
