Gruesome killing sets off protests in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Mexico City police responding to a call about an “aggression against a woman” last weekend discovered the body of a 25-year-old who had been stabbed to death and partially skinned.
The killing of Ingrid Escamilla has gripped the nation and ignited protests over Mexico’s high levels of violence against women. On Friday, demonstrators hurled paint at the entrance to the National Palace as they protested Escamilla’s death and other “femicides.”
Escamilla’s death shocked Mexicans because of the brutality and also because it was so publicized. Photos of her body were leaked to two tabloids.
Belarusian leader says Russia pushing merger
MINSK, Belarus — The president of Belarus said Friday that Russia insisted on merging the two states during last week’s talks on further integrating the countries’ economies.
“They understand integration as swallowing up Belarus. This isn’t integration. It’s incorporation. I will never go for this,” President Alexander Lukashenko said.
Tension has been high between the neighboring ex-Soviet states for months. Russia halted oil supplies to Belarus, and Lukashenko repeatedly accused the Kremlin of pushing for a merger of the two countries.
The merger is seen by many as a strategy for Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power well past the legally mandated end of his presidential term in 2024 by becoming the head of a new state.
Avenatti convicted of trying to extort Nike
NEW YORK — Michael Avenatti, the brash lawyer best known for representing the pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against President Donald Trump, was convicted on Friday of trying to extort more than $20 million from the apparel giant Nike.
After three days of deliberations in the case, brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, a jury found him guilty on all three counts, including attempted extortion and honest services fraud. Avenatti, who is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17, faces up to 40 years in prison in the case. He is set to stand trial in a separate federal case May 19.
U.S. murder suspect arrested in Rome
ROME — An American woman wanted in her husband’s 2002 slaying stayed at the Rome hotel where she was arrested for nearly two weeks before an international warrant turned up identifying her as a murder suspect, Italian police said Friday.
Beverly McCallum, 59, was arrested early Thursday morning. U.S. authorities had been seeking to extradite McCallum from Pakistan, where she was believed to have been living, to stand trial in the slaying of Robert Caraballo.
12 Germans arrested in far-right extremism
BERLIN — German police have detained 12 men on suspicion of involvement in a far-right group that allegedly planned attacks against politicians and minorities.
Federal prosecutors said Friday that four of the German men were detained on suspicion of founding and participating in “a right-wing terrorist organization.”
Prosecutors said the suspects wanted to “provoke a civil war-like situation” through attacks against politicians, asylum-seekers and Muslims.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.