One of last survivors of USS Arizona dies
OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the last known survivors of the USS Arizona during the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has died.
Oklahoma native Lonnie David “L.D.” Cook died Wednesday at age 98 in California, where he lived near family in Salinas, his daughter Pat Cunanan said.
His death leaves four known living survivors who were aboard the Arizona during the Dec. 7 attack that killed 1,177 on the ship and an estimated 2,400 at the base.
Notre Dame cleanup set to resume Aug. 12
PARIS — Work at the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris will resume this month but under stricter rules.
Under pressure from labor inspectors concerned about lead risks, authorities suspended cleanup work at the cathedral last week and ordered new checks of schools and nurseries in the neighborhood.
Authorities said Friday that workers will be allowed back Aug. 12, but in smaller numbers and with tougher decontamination measures and equipment “to prevent any release of polluting elements to the outside.”
N.C. bars state-funded ‘conversion therapy’
RALEIGH, N.C. — No taxpayer money should be used for so-called conversion therapy, scientifically discredited practices that treat being gay as a mental illness, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday when he signed an executive order.
The Democrat said in a tweet announcing the order, “Conversion therapy has been shown to pose serious health risks, and we should be protecting all of our children, including those who identify as LGBTQ, instead of subjecting them to a dangerous practice.”
Taliban attacks kill over 10 Afghan police
KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban targeted a police checkpoint Friday in Afghanistan’s central province of Day Kundi, killing at least 10 police officers and wounding 15, provincial officials said as the U.S. envoy for talks with the insurgents pressed ahead.
A second Taliban attack Friday in Day Kundi left one police officer dead and another wounded. The district has been “under the attack of the Taliban” for at least a month, an official said.
Airstrikes halt in Syria as truce takes effect
BEIRUT — Syrian government airstrikes halted Friday in the country’s northwest after a truce went into effect there, but ground fire killed at least one person in a government-held village near President Bashar Assad’s hometown, state media and opposition activists said.
The al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the most powerful rebel group in Idlib, said the government declared the cease-fire because it wasn’t able to advance into rebel-held areas during its recent offensive “without resorting to a scorched-earth policy.”
The group said that it would abide by the cease-fire but has “the right to retaliate” if the government attacks.
