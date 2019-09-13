U.S. general: Violence to rise in Afghanistan
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — The top U.S. general for NATO said Friday that he expects increased violence in Afghanistan in the lead-up to the election on Sept. 28, adding that allies will make necessary adjustments to military operations there to protect the vote.
Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, the supreme allied commander, said that despite recent drama over Afghanistan, the U.S. message to allies is that America and NATO remain committed to the fight. Peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban collapsed late last week and were declared dead by President Donald Trump after a spate of deadly attacks by the insurgents.
Right now, Wolters added, “there are no discussions” with allies about any troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Ex-priest sentenced to 30 years for abuse
SANTA FE, N.M. — A former Roman Catholic priest who fled the U.S. decades ago was sentenced Friday in New Mexico to 30 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing an altar boy.
At one point, U.S. District Judge Martha Vazquez demanded that 81-year-old defendant Arthur Perrault look a woman in the eyes as she testified about being abused by him.
Perrault, once a pastor at an Albuquerque parish and a chaplain at Kirtland Air Force Base, was convicted in April of six counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact with a minor under 12.
Perrault pleaded not guilty after he was returned to the U.S. from Morocco in 2017 and maintained his innocence at the sentencing.
Judge rules Assange must stay in U.K. jail
LONDON — Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, must remain in prison until an extradition hearing next year, a judge in London ruled Friday, citing a “history of absconding,” according to British news agencies.
Assange had been scheduled to be released next week, after serving a 50-week sentence for jumping bail in 2012 and taking refuge in Ecuador’s London Embassy rather than accepting extradition to Sweden to face a rape accusation. He is wanted in the United States, where he faces charges of conspiracy to hack government computers, and of obtaining and publishing secret documents in 2010.
Utility agrees to pay $11B in Calif. wildfires
SAN FRANCISCO — Pacific Gas & Electric has agreed to pay $11 billion to a group of insurance companies representing claimants from deadly Northern California wildfires in 2017 and 2018 as the company tries to emerge from bankruptcy, the utility said Friday.
PG&E said the tentative deal was reached with insurance companies holding 85% of the insurance claims from fires that included the November 2018 blaze that destroyed the town of Paradise, killing 86 people. It does not include thousands of uninsured and underinsured fire victims who have filed their own claims against PG&E.
The insurers said in a separate statement that the settlement is well below the $20 billion the companies had sought in bankruptcy court, but it is more than PG&E offered earlier this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.