Long-ruling sultan who modernized Oman dies
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch who seized power in a 1970 palace coup and pulled his Arabian sultanate into modernity while balancing diplomatic ties between adversaries Iran and the U.S., has died. He was 79.
The state-run Oman News Agency announced his death Friday. The royal court declared three days of mourning.
The reclusive sultan reformed a nation that was home to only three schools and harsh laws banning electricity, radios, eyeglasses and even umbrellas when he took the throne. Under his reign, Oman became known as a welcoming tourist destination and a key Mideast interlocutor, helping the U.S. free captives in Iran and Yemen.
Williamson ends campaign weeks before first primaries
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, the spiritual guru and bestselling author, ended her campaign on Friday, weeks before voting begins, saying she did not want to make it tougher for a progressive to win.
She also said she did not believe she would be able to gain enough support to make a difference in the race to challenge President Donald Trump.
She laid off her entire campaign staff at the end of last year but continued to appear at campaign events in recent weeks.
Northern Ireland breaks 3-year political stalemate
LONDON — After three years of political paralysis, Northern Ireland’s two main parties reached an agreement on Friday to restore the region’s power sharing government and revive its political institutions.
The government in Northern Ireland is led by Sinn Fein, which supports unification with the Republic of Ireland, and the Democratic Unionist Party, which wants to maintain close ties to Britain. It collapsed in 2017 amid sectarian rifts over cultural and social issues.
Russian warship confronts U.S. Navy vessel in Mideast
WASHINGTON — An American warship was “aggressively approached” by a Russian Navy ship in the North Arabian Sea, the U.S. Navy said Friday.
Navy Cmdr. Josh Frey said the USS Farragut was conducting routine operations Thursday and sounded five short blasts to warn the Russian ship of a possible collision. He said the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer asked the Russian ship to change course and the ship initially refused but ultimately moved away.
A statement from the Russian Defense Ministry said the U.S. ship “grossly violated the international rules for preventing collisions of ships at sea.”
France rejects year-end deadline for UK trade talks
BRUSSELS — France made it clear Friday that it does not agree with the tight deadline British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to impose on upcoming free trade talks between Britain and the EU. Johnson has said the discussions must be completed by the end of 2020.
France’s EU minister was skeptical and said it could take three times longer. Amelie de Montchalin said EU member states would bide their time even if it risks causing a no-deal transition at the end of the year.
Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on Jan. 31, but it will remain within the European single market and customs union during a transition period.
U.S. bans charter flights to Cuban cities except Havana
HAVANA — The Trump administration is banning charter flights to Cuban cities besides Havana in a new tightening of U.S. restrictions on the island.
In October, the administration banned commercial flights to cities outside the capital.
“Today’s action will further restrict the Cuban regime’s ability to obtain revenue, which it uses to finance its ongoing repression of the Cuban people and its unconscionable support for dictator Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Friday.
