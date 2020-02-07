Ex-financier jailed in admissions scandal
BOSTON — Douglas Hodge, the former CEO of a top investment company, on Friday received the harshest sentence of any of the parents caught up in the college admissions bribery scandal.
Hodge, 62, of Laguna Beach, Calif., was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Boston to nine months in prison, and ordered to pay a $750,000 fine and perform 500 hours of community service.
Hodge, former CEO of the Pacific Investment Management Co., paid bribes totaling $850,000 to get four of his children into the University of Southern California and Georgetown University as fake athletic recruits, prosecutors said in court. Hodge apologized in a statement read in court, adding that his children did not participate in his misdeeds.
N.Y. to sue over ouster from travel programs
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state will file a lawsuit challenging the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to block New Yorkers from participating in “trusted traveler programs” in retribution for a new state law that could hinder federal immigration enforcement, officials said Friday.
In December, a new state law took effect allowing New York residents to apply for driver’s licenses without having to prove they are in the U.S. legally. On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security retaliated, saying it would no longer allow New Yorkers to enroll, or renew their membership in, certain federal programs that make it easier for people traveling internationally to get through border security, including Global Entry.
Pierce named U.K. ambassador to U.S.
LONDON — Karen Pierce, a senior career diplomat, will become Britain’s next ambassador to the United States, inheriting the tricky task of strengthening the country’s somewhat frayed “special relationship” with Washington at a time when London is at odds with Washington over several critical policies.
Pierce, the first woman to be chosen for her new role, is currently Britain’s permanent representative to the United Nations. She will succeed Kim Darroch, who resigned last year after the leak of diplomatic cables revealed he had characterized the Trump administration as “clumsy and inept,” among other things.
President Donald Trump responded by describing Darroch as “wacky,” a “very stupid guy” and a “pompous fool,” while adding that Theresa May, who was prime minister at the time, was “foolish” for ignoring his advice on Britain’s exit from the European Union.
Walsh ends 2020 GOP bid against Trump
WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois ended his Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump on Friday, abandoning an effort that faced long odds and financial struggles .
“I’m suspending my campaign, but our fight against the Cult of Trump is just getting started. I’m committed to doing everything I can to defeat Trump and his enablers this November,” Walsh said in a tweet.
Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld is now the only major Trump challenger remaining in the GOP primary.
