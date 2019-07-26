At least 4 people dead in Philippines quakes
MANILA, Philippines — Two strong earthquakes hours apart measuring 5.4 and 5.9 have struck a group of sparsely populated islands in the Luzon Strait in the northern Philippines, killing at least four people and injuring several others.
An initial police report from the Batanes Islands said four died and nine were injured. Itbayat town Mayor Raul de Sagon was quoted by the state-run Philippine Information Agency as saying five people died.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quakes early Saturday measured 5.4 and 5.9.
St. Louis archdiocese names accused clergy
ST. LOUIS — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St. Louis on Friday released the names of 61 clergy facing what it determined to be “substantiated” allegations of sexual abuse of children.
The archdiocese said none of the priests are currently in ministry. The list of priests accused of sexual abuse includes 34 who are deceased. It separately named three additional priests accused of possessing child pornography.
Police expand search for Canadian suspects
TORONTO — Canadian police said Friday they will conduct a door-to-door canvas in two communities in Manitoba over the next three days while pressing the search for two suspects in the slaying of an American woman, her Australian boyfriend and another man.
But authorities also urged all Canadians to be on the lookout for 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky
American Chynna Deese, 24, Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and Leonard Dyck, 64, of Vancouver were found slain in two places last week in northern British Columbia.
Syria frees American citizen traveling world
Syrian officials have released a U.S. citizen they had held captive for two months, his family said Friday.
Sam Goodwin, 30, was last seen on a security camera May 25 heading from a hotel in Qamishli toward a regime-controlled neighborhood of the city, according to a Kurdish security official.
Goodwin, who grew up in St. Louis, had crossed the border from Iraq into northeast Syria hours earlier as part of an attempt to visit every country in the world.
Lebanon’s security chief, Abbas Ibrahim, intervened to secure Goodwin’s release, Goodwin’s parents, Thomas and Ann Goodwin, said.
Arizona officials set to resume executions
PHOENIX — Arizona is poised to resume executions after a five-year hiatus brought on by an execution that critics said was botched, a lawsuit challenging the way the state carries out the death penalty, and the difficulty of finding lethal injection drugs, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said.
In a letter Friday to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, Brnovich said the now-resolved lawsuit removed legal barriers to executions. He also said a recent U.S. Justice Department opinion clears the way for states to import pentobarbital.
It’s unknown when the next execution might be scheduled. Fourteen of the 116 death row inmates in Arizona have exhausted their appeals.
