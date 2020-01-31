Trump cancels limit on use of land mines
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday canceled an Obama-era prohibition on the use of anti-personnel land mines outside of the Korean Peninsula.
A White House statement said the new U.S. policy authorizes military commanders, “in exceptional circumstances,” to use land mines designed to reduce unintended harm to civilians. The shift, the White House said, is part of Trump’s commitment to “ensuring our forces are able to defend against any and all threats.”
Daryl G. Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, called the change “unnecessary and dangerous.”
Second CIA contractor testifies in 9/11 case
FORT MEADE, Md. — A former CIA contractor who helped design an interrogation program following the Sept. 11 attacks sought Friday to minimize the severity of techniques used on the men facing war crimes charges for their alleged roles in the plot.
John Bruce Jessen, testifying in public for the first time about an interrogation program long shrouded in secrecy, told a military court at the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, that the techniques had been shown to have no lasting effects. He said the techniques, which included waterboarding and prolonged sleep deprivation, were employed only to gather intelligence aimed at preventing another terrorist attack.
Jessen took the stand after eight days of testimony by James Mitchell. The pair are considered the architects of the interrogation program that is used on detainees in clandestine CIA facilities around the world and is now largely viewed as torture.
Palestinians protest Trump’s Mideast plan
JERUSALEM — Palestinians held demonstrations across the region Friday to protest President Donald Trump’s Middle East initiative, while militants in the Gaza Strip fired rockets and mortar rounds at Israel, drawing retaliatory strikes.
The Palestinians have rejected the Trump plan, which heavily favors Israel and would allow it to annex all of its Jewish settlements, along with the Jordan Valley, in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinians were offered limited self-rule in Gaza, parts of the West Bank and some sparsely populated areas of Israel in return for meeting a long list of conditions.
Israel launched airstrikes on militant targets in Gaza early Friday, shortly after Palestinians fired three rockets into Israel, two of which were intercepted, the military said. No one was wounded.
Coast Guard officer sentenced to prison
GREENBELT, Md. — A Coast Guard lieutenant accused by prosecutors of being a domestic terrorist intent on committing politically motivated killings was sentenced Friday to more than 13 years in prison for firearms and drug offenses.
Christopher Hasson, 50, had faced a maximum of 31 years in prison at sentencing by U.S. District Judge George Hazel, who said he believes Hasson was preparing to carry out a “mass casualty assault as a way to act out his white nationalist views.”
In his first public comments since his February 2019 arrest, Hasson said he wasn’t planning to hurt anyone. But he apologized to his family, his colleagues and to the public, saying he knew his actions alarmed many people.
