Boy arrested after shooting kills 4 in Utah
A boy armed with a gun killed three children and a woman inside a Utah home, then accompanied a fifth victim to a hospital, where he was arrested, police said Saturday.
Police were trying to piece together what happened leading up to Friday night’s shooting in Grantsville. Investigators believe the victims are all related to one another, and officials declined to release information about the shooter other than he is a juvenile male.
“We’re trying to make certain that we verify people’s relationships among the deceased and the survivor,” Grantsville Police Cpl. Rhonda Fields said Saturday. “As for motive, we don’t have any of that.”
The boy faces 10 charges, including aggravated homicide, she said. Police did not release his identity because he has been charged as a juvenile.
The victims’ identities may not be publicly known until Monday, Fields said. The boy was being held at a youth detention facility.
Archives says it was wrong to alter images
WASHINGTON — Officials at the National Archives on Saturday said they would remove from display an altered photo of the 2017 Women’s March in which signs held by marchers that were critical of President Donald Trump had been blurred.
In tweets on Saturday, the museum said: “We made a mistake. ... This photo is not an archival record held by the @usnatarchives, but one we licensed to use as a promotional graphic. Nonetheless, we were wrong to alter the image.”
The altered 49-by-69-inch photograph was part of a display that showed the 2017 march from one perspective and, viewed from another angle, showed a 1913 black-and-white image of a women’s suffrage march also on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. The display linked demonstrations for women’s rights more than a century apart on the same stretch of pavement.
Marchers in the 2017 photograph, taken by Mario Tama of Getty Images, were shown carrying signs, at least four of which were altered by the museum. A placard that proclaims “God Hates Trump” has “Trump” blotted out so that it reads “God Hates.” A sign that reads “Trump & GOP - Hands Off Women” has the word “Trump” blurred out. Signs with references to women’s anatomy are also digitally altered.
Puerto Rico fires emergency director
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez fired the director of the island’s emergency management agency Saturday after the discovery of a warehouse filled with water, cots and other supplies as the U.S. territory struggles to recover from an earthquake.
Vázquez said the inaction of Carlos Acevedo was “unforgivable.”
Vázquez ordered an investigation, noting that the goods had sat unused since Hurricane Maria battered Puerto Rico in September 2017.
Arrest made in Chicago shooting that hurt 13
CHICAGO — A man has been charged with attempted murder in a December shooting at a house party that left 13 people wounded, Chicago police said Saturday.
Keilon Jones, 25, was arrested Thursday. Police have said the Dec. 22 shooting stemmed from a dispute at a memorial party being held in honor of someone killed in April.
