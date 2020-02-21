Parts of Notre Dame may reopen in spring
LONDON — The crypt and parts of Notre Dame Cathedral’s plaza are expected to reopen to the public in the spring, Paris officials said this week — almost a year after the landmark 850-year-old building was mauled by a fire that devoured its roof and weakened its structure.
The cathedral, the park behind it and the plaza nearby have been closed amid fears of lead contamination from the damaged church roof and spire.
China suspends more penalties on U.S. goods
BEIJING — China on Friday suspended more punitive tariffs on imports of U.S. industrial goods in response to a truce in its trade war with Washington that threatened global economic growth.
Financial markets have welcomed announcements by both sides of reductions in penalties on each other’s goods, though they have yet to resolve much of the conflict that erupted in 2018 over Beijing’s technology ambitions and trade surplus.
Goods affected by the latest reduction include industrial components and medical and factory equipment, according to the Finance Ministry. It gave no details of the value of the goods but said penalties were suspended for one year, effective Feb. 28.
Weinstein jury signals split on serious counts
NEW YORK — The jury in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial indicated Friday that it is deadlocked on the most serious charges against the once powerful Hollywood mogul, but the judge told the panel it must keep working.
In a note to the judge late in the fourth day of deliberations, jurors asked if it was permissible for them to be hung on one or both counts of predatory sexual assault while reaching a unanimous verdict on the other charges.
Weinstein’s lawyers said they would accept a partial verdict, but prosecutors said no and Judge James Burke refused to allow it.
7 charged in Vietnam in 39 migrant deaths
HANOI, Vietnam — Police in Vietnam have charged seven people in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants whose bodies were found in a trailer near London last October, state media said.
The official Vietnam News Agency said the suspects were charged with organizing and brokering illegal emigration. It said the investigation of the case was continuing.
Lesotho PM skips court date for murder charge
MASERU, Lesotho — Lesotho’s prime minister failed to show up in court on Friday to be charged with murder in the killing of his estranged wife, and police said he might have gone to neighboring South Africa for medical care.
Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s current wife, Maesaiah, also has been charged with murder in the 2017 death of Lipolelo Thabane. She had briefly fled the kingdom for South Africa, avoiding a police summons.
Woman pleads guilty to London bomb plot
LONDON — A British woman who supported the Islamic State group pleaded guilty Friday to plotting to bomb St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.
Safiyya Amira Shaikh, 36, from Middlesex in southeast England, admitted to the preparation of terrorist acts and dissemination of terrorist publications. She spoke at a hearing at Central London Criminal Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.