Trump issues pardons in war-crimes cases
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump intervened in three military justice cases involving war-crimes accusations Friday, issuing at least two pardons that will prevent the Pentagon from pursuing future charges against the individuals involved, according to one of their lawyers and a U.S. official.
The service members involved were notified by Trump over the phone, said the U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity .
Mormon leader: Boy Scouts left us
NEW YORK — A high-ranking leader with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Friday the church severed its century-long tie with the Boy Scouts of America because the organization made changes that pushed it away from the church.
“The reality there is we didn’t really leave them; they kind of left us,” said M. Russell Ballard, a member of a top governing panel of the church called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
The Latter-day Saints decided in 2018 to cut ties after the Scouts opened its doors to openly gay youth members and adult volunteers as well as girls and transgender youth.
Texas court blocks Reed’s execution
HOUSTON — Texas’ top appeals court on Friday halted the scheduled execution of inmate Rodney Reed.
The stay of execution issued Friday came just hours after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles recommended delaying the lethal injection and unanimously recommended a 120-day reprieve for Reed.
Reed is set for lethal injection Wednesday evening for the 1996 killing of Stacey Stites. Reed has long maintained he didn’t kill Stites and that her fiancé, former police officer Jimmy Fennell, was the real killer.
U.S.-born woman who joined IS not a citizen
WASHINGTON — A federal judge has ruled the U.S. government was correct when it determined a woman who joined the Islamic State group was not an American citizen despite her birth in the country.
Lawyers for the family of the woman, Hoda Muthana, said Friday that they plan to appeal .
Muthana was born in New Jersey in 1994 to a diplomat from Yemen . In 2014, she left the U.S. to join IS apparently after becoming radicalized online. While she was overseas the government determined she was not a U.S. citizen because her father was a diplomat at the time of her birth and revoked her passport.
Report: Deal offered to Epstein’s guards
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors offered a plea deal to two correctional officers responsible for guarding wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein on the night of his death, but the officers have declined the offer, people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.
The guards on Epstein’s unit are suspected of failing to check on him every half hour, as required, and of fabricating log entries to show they had. Epstein’s death at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York in August was ruled a suicide. He had been awaiting trial on charges of sexually abusing teenage girls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.