Protesters, police clash in Baghdad
BAGHDAD — Iraqi security forces clashed with anti-government protesters on a historic Baghdad street near a key bridge for the second day on Friday, killing four and bringing the death toll from the outburst of fighting to 14, security and medical officials said.
Separately, a Katyusha rocket landed near the fortified Green Zone, Iraq’s seat of government, police officials said. There were no casualties from the incident. Last week, two rockets landed in the Tigris River and a stadium, both near the Green Zone.
In all, at least 340 protesters have been killed and thousands have been wounded since unrest in Iraq began on Oct. 1, when demonstrators took to the streets to decry government corruption and lack of basic services.
N.C. tow truck driver accused in shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina tow truck operator shot, wounded and slashed a driver who objected to his attempt to haul away the man’s vehicle while he was still in it, police said Friday.
The argument began around 4 a.m. at an apartment complex near Duke University in Durham when 24-year-old Brandon Ayscue tried to tow the vehicle with the driver still inside, according to a Durham Police Department statement.
The driver, a 45-year-old man, was hospitalized with serious wounds, said police spokeswoman Kammie Michael. A woman who tried to intervene to help the driver was also cut on the hand.
Ayscue was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree kidnapping, among other counts.
Amazon cites Trump in contract complaint
WASHINGTON — Amazon on Friday cited comments by President Donald Trump at a rally and to journalists as it pursues its challenge to the Pentagon’s surprise decision to award a lucrative contract to rival Microsoft last month.
For the first time, Amazon directly linked comments by the president to the award of the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract to Microsoft. Amazon filed its formal protest under seal, but notified the Court of Federal Claims that it intends to use four videos as exhibits, including one of Trump at a February 2016 campaign rally, as well as one of a Fox News host urging him to prevent the Pentagon from awarding the contract to the online retail giant.
The e-commerce giant repeated its claims that “unmistakable bias” and “political influence” tainted the decision-making process.
In redo, Sandusky is given same sentence
BELLEFONTE, Pa. — A judge resentenced former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky on Friday, giving him the same 30 to 60 years imposed in 2012 for sexually abusing children.
Judge Maureen Skerda gave Sandusky, 75, what prosecutors and his own attorney described as effectively a life term during a hearing ordered this year by an appeals court. He was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012.
A state appeals court this year turned down most of Sandusky’s arguments seeking a new trial but said laws mandating sentence minimums in place at the time of his 2012 sentencing had changed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.