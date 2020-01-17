Ukrainian president rejects PM resignation
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected his prime minister’s offer to resign and asked him to stay on the job Friday after he was caught on tape saying Zelenskiy — a former sitcom star with no previous political experience — knows nothing about the economy.
In a video released by Zelenskiy’s office, the president called the situation “unpleasant” but asked Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk and his Cabinet to carry on.
“I decided to give you and your government a chance if you manage to solve important issues that the public worries about,” Zelenskiy said as he faced Honcharuk across the table. “It’s not a moment when we can afford economic and political destabilization.”
Passengers from China to be screened for virus
Airports in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles will begin screening passengers arriving from Wuhan, China, for infection with a mysterious respiratory virus that has killed two people and sickened at least 45 overseas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.
Most people with the disease are believed to have contracted it from exposure to animals at a market that sells seafood and meat in Wuhan, and it is not certain that the virus spreads from person to person.
Former congressman sentenced to prison
NEW YORK — A former congressman who was one of President Donald Trump’s first supporters was sentenced Friday to two years and two months in federal prison after admitting he helped his son and others dodge $800,000 in stock market losses when he learned a drug trial by a small pharmaceutical company had failed.
Christopher Collins, 69, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick in Manhattan after the Republican pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to law enforcement officials.
Chicago flights halted amid winter storm
CHICAGO — The Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights in and out of Chicago’s O’Hare Airport on Friday night due to a sprawling winter storm hitting large sections of the Midwest that led to the closure of schools, universities and government offices.
Hundreds of flights already were canceled Friday at the airport, one of the busiest in the nation.
Earlier Friday, a plane slid off an icy taxiway at Kansas City International Airport. There were no reports of injuries aboard the Airbus A319, which was carrying 123 passengers and a crew of six.
Appeals court rejects youths’ climate lawsuit
PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed a lawsuit by 21 young people who claimed the U.S. government’s policies and reliance on fossil fuels harms them, jeopardizes their future and violates their constitutional rights, potentially dealing a fatal blow to the case.
The Oregon-based youth advocacy group Our Children’s Trust filed the lawsuit in 2015 on behalf of the youngsters.
The 2-1 vote for dismissal by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was a serious setback for the climate activists, who vowed to ask the full 9th Circuit panel to review the ruling.
