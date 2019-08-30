Trial set for five men charged in 9/11 attacks
WASHINGTON — A military judge Friday set Jan. 11, 2021, as the start of the joint death-penalty trial at Guantanamo Bay of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other men charged with plotting the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
The date set by the judge, Col. W. Shane Cohen of the Air Force, signals the start of the selection of a military jury at Camp Justice, the war court convening at the Navy base in Cuba. It is the first time that a trial judge in the case actually set a start-of-trial date, despite requests by prosecutors since 2012 to two earlier judges to do so.
Amazon fires being put out, Brazil says
WASHINGTON — Brazil’s foreign minister said his country is successfully extinguishing the fires in the Amazon region that have generated international concern after discussing the situation with President Donald Trump on Friday at the White House.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said earlier in the day that his son and Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo were heading to Washington to discuss possible U.S. aid in fighting the fires.
Araujo told reporters after meeting with Trump that the fires “are not an excuse to promote ideas of international management of the Amazon,” though he said the South American country is open to cooperation with other countries.
U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON — A U.S. service member has been killed in Afghanistan, NATO said Friday, barely a week after two U.S. Army Green Berets were killed in combat.
The brief statement from the NATO Resolute Support mission said the latest death occurred Thursday but provided no further details. The service member’s identity was being withheld until family could be notified.
The announcement came as negotiations between a U.S. envoy and the Taliban appear to be close to an agreement on ending America’s longest war.
Utah man convicted in massive opioid ring
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man was convicted Friday of running a multimillion-dollar opioid ring that sent hundreds of thousands of potentially deadly pills across the country in a scheme that authorities said helped fuel the nation’s opioid epidemic.
A jury reached the verdict after deliberating about eight hours in the case against Aaron Shamo. The conviction for running a criminal enterprise carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
“He’s 29 and his life is over,” defense attorney Greg Skordas said.
Prosecutors said Shamo was the kingpin of the ring that peddled fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl — a drug that authorities say can be deadly with just a few flakes — to thousands of people.
Authorities say the 2016 bust in suburban Salt Lake City ranked among the largest in the country at the time.
Shamo was convicted of 12 counts, including drug distribution and money laundering.
