Turkey, Russia to start joint patrols in Syria
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish and Russian troops will begin jointly patrolling a key highway in northwest Syria on Sunday as part of a fragile truce brokered by the countries, Turkey’s defense minister said Friday.
Hulusi Akar made the announcement after Turkish and Russian officials ended four days of talks in Ankara over the technicalities of the cease-fire reached last week for Syria’s Idlib province.
The cease-fire by Russia and Turkey — which support the opposing sides in the Syria conflict — called for the establishment of a security corridor along Syria’s M4 highway, running east-west in Idlib, with joint patrols by Russian and Turkish troops.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said protesters who reject patrols by Russian “occupiers” are setting up tents on the M4 to prevent the opening of the highway that has been closed since 2012.
U.S. agrees to let S.C. tribe build casino in N.C.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The South Carolina-based Catawba Indian Nation has received permission Thursday from the U.S. Department of the Interior to build a casino and resort on land over the border in North Carolina.
The location, just west of Charlotte, sits about 35 miles northwest of the Catawba reservation in upstate South Carolina.
The Catawba tribe has wanted for years to build a casino, which its leaders said has been thwarted by politicians despite a 1993 federal Catawba recognition law that was supposed to open the door for one.
But the Eastern Band of Cherokee in North Carolina, with two casinos located in the state’s mountains, disagree and say the Catawba should stay in their own state. The Eastern Band promised to fight the decision in court, The Charlotte Observer reported Friday.
Death toll rises to 21 as Egypt storms continue
CAIRO — Thunderstorms and flooding around Egypt entered a second day Friday, interrupting daily life in much of the country, including the capital Cairo, as the death toll rose to 21, authorities said.
Most of the victims were in rural areas and slums. At least six children died either from electrocution or when their houses collapsed on them.
Since the rains hit late Wednesday and early Thursday, social media has been inundated with images and video showing flooded roads and villages as well as water-filled apartments in some of Cairo’s richest neighborhoods.
Late on Thursday, Cairo’s Water Authority announced it had suspended water service to the entire megacity because heavy rain had overwhelmed the vast sewage system. By Friday morning water had returned to some areas.
Minn. teachers, district reach deal to end strike
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul teachers union and Minnesota’s second-largest school district reached a tentative contract agreement early Friday, ending a strike that began Tuesday and canceled classes for some 36,000 students.
The union, which represents about 3,600 teachers and support staff, said it was in the best interest of all involved to settle the contract, given the uncertainty of possible school closures due to the coronavirus. Students were expected to return to class Monday.
