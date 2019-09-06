India loses contact with moon lander
NEW DELHI — India’s space agency said it lost touch Saturday with its Vikram lunar lander as it made its final approach to the south pole of the moon to deploy a rover to search for signs of water.
The fate of the lander wasn’t immediately known. The agency said the spacecraft’s descent was normal until it was a little more than a mile from the lunar surface.
States launch probes of Facebook, Google
WASHINGTON — Two groups of states are targeting Facebook and Google in separate antitrust probes, widening the scrutiny of Big Tech beyond sweeping federal and congressional investigations into their market dominance.
New York Attorney General Letitia James said Friday her probe, which includes several other attorneys general, will look into Facebook’s dominance and any resulting anticompetitive conduct.
A separate group of state attorneys general is announcing Monday in Washington the launch of an investigation into “anticompetitive behavior that stifled competition, restricted access and harmed consumers,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Friday. The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, citing sources they didn’t identify, reported that its target will be Google.
Man cleared, mistrial declared in Calif. fire
OAKLAND, Calif. — An emotionally taxing criminal case over the deaths of 36 people in a fire inside a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse nearly three years ago will continue after a jury acquitted one defendant and deadlocked on the other.
Jurors deliberated over a two-week period before they acquitted Max Harris on Thursday of involuntary manslaughter but said they could not agree on whether to convict or acquit Derick Almena, prolonging a case already beset by delays. Gasps erupted from family and friends of victims as the judge declared a mistrial.
The men were accused of filling the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse building in Oakland with so much clutter that it trapped people when the December 2016 fire broke out during an electronic music party.
Almena, 49, and Harris, 29, had pleaded no contest to manslaughter and were set to be sentenced last year to nine and six years in prison, respectively. But a judge threw out their pleas after many of the victims’ families objected.
Two Palestinian teens killed in Gaza clashes
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Two Palestinians, ages 17 and 14, were killed and 46 other people were by Israeli gunfire Friday during protests along the perimeter fence separating Gaza and Israel, Gaza health officials said.
The teenagers’ deaths marked an uptick in violence after months of relatively restrained demonstrations.
The Israeli military said the more than 6,000 Palestinian demonstrators engaged in “especially violent” protests. It said the protesters threw “a large amount of explosive devices, grenades and firebombs” and damaged parts of the border fence.
