Former N.C. GOP chair set to enter guilty plea
RALEIGH, N.C. — A former North Carolina GOP chairman will admit that he lied to federal agents in a bribery investigation of a major political donor, according to court documents filed Friday.
Robin Hayes is scheduled to enter a guilty plea next Wednesday.
Prosecutors have accused Hayes, a former congressman, of involvement in an insurance executive’s plan to funnel campaign contributions to the state’s top insurance regulator in exchange for special treatment.
Airstrike in Libya kills 17 militants, U.S. says
CAIRO — The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike against the Islamic State group in Libya, the third U.S. airstrike in the North African country in eight days.
U.S. Africa Command released a statement Friday saying 17 militants were killed in the strike, launched a day earlier.
Netanyahu’s rival rejects unity terms
JERUSALEM — Israel’s centrist Blue and White party, which won the most seats in recent elections, rejected Friday what it said were demands from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a unity government under his leadership with his right-wing and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies.
The centrist party, led by former army chief Benny Gantz, won 33 seats, closely followed by Netanyahu’s Likud, with 32. But neither has enough support to assemble a 61-seat majority coalition, and they are fiercely divided over the leadership and makeup of any unity government.
Death toll rises to 23 in Indonesia quake
JAKARTA, Indonesia — The death toll from a strong inland earthquake in eastern Indonesia has climbed to 23 people, officials said Friday.
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said most of the victims of Thursday’s magnitude 6.5 quake in Ambon, the capital of Maluku province, were killed by collapsing houses and buildings. In addition to the dead, it said more than 100 people were injured.
Use AI for common good, pope cautions
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Friday warned tech company executives, diplomats and financiers that the race to create artificial intelligence and other forms of digital development pose the risk of increasing social inequality unless the work is accompanied by an ethical evaluation of the common good.
Francis addressed a Vatican conference that brought government envoys and Facebook and Google representatives together with philosophers, physicists and ethicists. Academics and Catholic bishops rounded out participants at “The Common Good in the Digital Age” conference.
Francis praised the potential of technological progress, noting that machines at the dawn of the Industrial Revolution spared workers dangerous and monotonous labor, but warned that increased reliance on robotics for the sake of profits risked depriving people of the dignity of labor.
