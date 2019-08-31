North Korea says hopes fading for talks
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea said Saturday that its expectations for more dialogue with the Trump administration were “gradually disappearing” and threatened to reconsider its conciliatory gestures toward the United States, potentially including its moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests.
The warning was contained in a statement issued by First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, which accused Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of blocking efforts to restart dialogue.
Choe was the second senior North Korean official in a week to attack Pompeo, this time over a speech Tuesday in which he said the administration had “recognized North Korea’s rogue behavior could not be ignored.”
That remark made the opening of “working-level negotiations more difficult,” Choe said. “Our expectations of dialogue with the U.S. are gradually disappearing, and we are being pushed to reexamine all the measures we have taken so far.”
In recent weeks, North Korea has repeatedly warned that it might reverse the steps it took last year to facilitate the first summit meeting between its leader, Kim Jong Un, and President Donald Trump, in Singapore.
Sanders teases plan to write off medical debt
WASHINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders is proposing to cancel an estimated $81 billion in past-due medical debt owed by Americans as he vies for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination using a platform focused on health care.
The plan is still being formulated and details — including how it would be financed — weren’t addressed in an emailed release from the Sanders campaign on Saturday. The full proposal will be announced within a month.
“Your financial life and future should not be destroyed because you or a member of your family gets sick,” the Vermont senator said in a statement. “I am sick and tired of seeing over 500,000 Americans declare bankruptcy each year because they cannot pay off the outrageous cost of a medical emergency or a hospital stay.”
Spain: Drug mix-up causing hair growth
GRANADA, Spain — Parents in Spain whose babies and toddlers developed abnormal body hair plan to sue a company that put a hair loss treatment into containers meant for a medicine, a mother of one of the children said Saturday.
Spanish health authorities have blamed the packaging mix-up involving the topical treatment Minoxidil and omeprazole syrup, which is used for stomach problems, on Farma-Química Sur.
At least 20 children, ranging from newborns to 2-year-olds, have been affected, Spain’s Health Ministry has said. The mislabeled medicine was recalled in July and the company was closed down until an investigation into the error is completed.
‘Straight pride’ parade draws protesters
BOSTON — A “straight pride” parade and counter-demonstration went off in Boston on Saturday without any major conflicts reported between the two groups.
An organization calling itself Super Happy Fun America announced the parade as Boston celebrated LGBTQ Pride Month earlier this summer, saying it believes straight people are an oppressed majority.
Counter-demonstrators accused those organizers of promoting an atmosphere of violence toward the LGBTQ community. Several arguments and minor fights were reported on the parade route and police made arrests, but did not report any major confrontations.
Venezuela claims proof of anti-Maduro plot
CARACAS, Venezuela — The Venezuelan government presented evidence Saturday of what it called paramilitary training camps in neighboring Colombia to plot violent attacks to undermine President Nicolás Maduro.
Communications Minister Jorge Rodríguez appeared on state television to accuse Colombian President Iván Duque of doing nothing to stop the aggression against Venezuela — or even supporting it.
Rodríguez showed satellite images and coordinates that he said prove the existence of three paramilitary camps along the border inside Colombia. They are used to train 200 armed men, he said, at times directly addressing Duque.
There was no immediate reaction from Duque.
The accusation comes amid mounting tensions between the two South American nations as Colombia’s government backs a campaign by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó to oust Maduro’s socialist government.
Woman attacks Fla. citizenship office
WASHINGTON — A woman tossed a lit Molotov cocktail into the lobby of a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Oakland Park, Florida. No one was reported injured, according to a report of the incident sent to Trump administration officials and viewed by The Associated Press.
The woman walked into the office Friday afternoon and hurled a bottle filled with gasoline and a lit fuse. The fuse disconnected from the bottle and did not ignite, according to the report. Law enforcement officials believe the woman intended to cause harm but the incident wasn’t related to other ones where Homeland Security agencies were targeted.
