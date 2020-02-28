Trump taps Ratcliffe again for intel chief
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he would nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, as his director of national intelligence, choosing someone he considered last summer before senior Republicans in Congress deemed him unqualified and too partisan for the position.
Ratcliffe is a vocal supporter of the president who serves on the House Intelligence Committee. If confirmed, he would replace Richard Grenell, who is serving on an interim basis. The job has been vacant since Dan Coats stepped down on Aug. 15.
Over 100 complaints received about doctor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A University of Michigan hotline has received more than 100 “unique complaints” about a late physician accused of sexual abuse by former patients, including athletes who encountered him as a team doctor, the school announced Friday.
The university’s president apologized last week to “anyone who was harmed” by Robert E. Anderson. His comment came a day after the school announced it was investigating abuse allegations against Anderson by five former patients.
Police records show University of Michigan officials were warned more than four decades ago that Anderson was fondling patients during medical exams. Anderson retired in 2003 and died in 2008.
Marine general bans Confederate displays
WASHINGTON — All Confederate flags, bumper stickers and similar items must be removed from Marine Corps bases, according to a new directive from the commandant.
Marine Gen. David Berger has told his commanders to implement the order or develop plans to do so by Saturday.
The order was included in a memo Berger sent last week that calls for administrative changes and other reviews. They include efforts to recruit more women for combat jobs, restrictions on Marines convicted of domestic violence, and the possible expansion of maternity leave and guidelines for pregnant service members.
Court: Ex-Trump lawyer doesn’t have to testify
WASHINGTON — Former White House counsel Donald McGahn may defy a congressional subpoena, a federal appeals court in Washington ruled Friday in a decision siding with President Donald Trump, who had blocked top advisers from testifying as part of the impeachment proceedings.
The 2-to-1 ruling, which can be appealed, deals a sweeping blow to Congress’ investigative powers. The decision means Trump’s former lawyer cannot be compelled to appear on Capitol Hill, and it comes after Democrats lost their bid to call witnesses during Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.
Pope cancels more events over illness
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis canceled his official audiences Friday after apparently coming down with a cold.
The Vatican said the 83-year-old pontiff celebrated morning Mass as usual and greeted participants at the end.
The Vatican hasn’t said what exactly Francis has come down with, but he was coughing and blowing his nose during Ash Wednesday Mass. On Thursday, he canceled a planned trip across town to celebrate Mass with Rome priests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.