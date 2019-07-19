Bombing kills at least eight in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan — A powerful bomb exploded outside the gates of Kabul University in the Afghan capital on Friday, killing at least eight people and wounding 33, according to police and health officials.
Several of the wounded were in critical condition, they said.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The early morning blast also set two vehicles ablaze although it wasn’t clear if the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber or a remotely detonated bomb, Kabul police said.
Custody threatened over school lunch bills
KINGSTON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania school district is warning that children could end up in foster care if their parents do not pay overdue school lunch bills.
The letters sent recently to about 1,000 parents in the Wyoming Valley West School District have led to complaints from parents and a stern rebuke from Luzerne County child welfare authorities.
The district said it is trying to collect more than $20,000, and that other methods to get parents to pay have not been successful. After complaints, district officials announced they plan to send out a less threatening letter next week.
Pope disciplines former W.Va. bishop
The Vatican on Friday announced sanctions against retired West Virginia bishop Michael Bransfield, but stopped short of defrocking him.
The sanctions, ordered by Pope Francis and detailed in a letter posted to the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s website, prohibit Bransfield from public ministry and from residing in his former West Virginia diocese.
The Friday statement said the sanctions were determined based on findings of “allegations of sexual harassment of adults and of financial improprieties by Bishop Bransfield.”
Maryland man dies in Alaska plane crash
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A Maryland man visiting Alaska with his family was killed and one of his three children was critically injured Friday after a floatplane with seven passengers crashed during an aborted takeoff.
Alaska State Troopers identified the man as Joseph Patenella, 57. The others on board appear to have non-life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred near Homer.
Rapper convicted of murder in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas jury has convicted a teenage rapper of murder in the 2016 shooting death of a man during a home invasion.
The Tarrant County jury on Friday found 19-year-old Taymor McIntyre of Arlington, Texas, guilty for his role in the death of 21-year-old Ethan Walker.
Prosecutors have said McIntyre was charged with murder because he recruited the triggerman and organized the robbery.
McIntyre rapped under the name Tay-K and his 2017 single “The Race” appeared on Billboard’s Hot 100.
