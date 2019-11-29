Hong Kong protesters seek British support
HONG KONG — Hundreds of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists rallied Friday outside the British Consulate, urging the city’s former colonial ruler to emulate the U.S. and take concrete actions to support their cause, as police ended a blockade of a university campus after 12 days.
Waving British flags, the activists urged Britain to ensure that Hong Kong political dissidents do not suffer the same fate as Simon Cheng, a former British Consulate employee in the city who says he was detained and tortured by Chinese secret police.
The rally came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law two bills to support democracy and human rights in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
Report says Navy plan may cost billions more
A plan to refurbish the Navy’s government-run shipyards could cost billions of dollars more than expected, a recent report from the Government Accountability Office concluded. Navy experts say the results show how some important public infrastructure projects have been neglected for decades, increasing the long-term cost of maintaining them.
The Navy’s 20-year Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Plan is meant to rebuild and modernize government-run shipyards at four U.S. ports where nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers are repaired and maintained: in Norfolk; Kittery, Maine; Puget Sound in Washington state; and Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
The cost of the projects was initially estimated at $21 billion. But researchers at GAO concluded the Navy underestimated the costs and risks associated with the shipyard plan, something that could leave the Navy with inadequate resources to carry it out.
Teenager fatally shot at small rally in Gaza
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian teen Friday near the Gaza-Israel frontier and Palestinian militants fired a rocket into southern Israel in the evening, apparently in response to the fatal shooting.
The Israeli military said a projectile had been fired from Gaza, but there were no reports of casualties or damage. In response, Israeli aircraft struck a vacant training site for Hamas, the militant Islamic group ruling Gaza.
Earlier on Friday, Gaza’s health ministry said 16-year-old Fahed al-Astal was shot in the stomach. It said four others were wounded.
Witnesses say dozens of people gathered near the perimeter fence east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, though there was no official demonstration planned. For the third straight week, Hamas canceled regular Friday protests for fear of instability.
Two hikers die in fall at Arches National Park
MOAB, Utah — A man and a woman died Friday morning while hiking in a popular area of Arches National Park in Utah.
Chief Ranger Scott Brown said a 65-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman died after falling into the bowl area near Delicate Arch. A 30-year-old man who also fell was hospitalized, but his condition was unknown.
Brown said the three were related. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office was investigating.
