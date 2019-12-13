Cyberattack hinders N.J. hospital system
EDISON, N.J. — New Jersey’s largest hospital system said Friday that a ransomware attack last week disrupted its computer network and that it paid a ransom to stop it.
Hackensack Meridian Health did not say how much it paid to regain control of its systems but said it holds insurance for such emergencies. It was forced to reschedule nonemergency surgeries, and doctors and nurses delivered care without access to electronic records.
Meanwhile, ransomware was detected after a suspected cyberattack prompted a shutdown of city government computers in New Orleans on Friday. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city had not received any ransom demands.
Former PM elected president of Algeria
ALGIERS, Algeria — Algeria’s newly elected president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, vowed after his victory was announced Friday to reach out to pro-democracy protesters, who took to the streets to challenge his election at the head of the oil-rich nation crippled by corruption.
Tebboune, a 74-year-old former prime minister, received 58.15% of the vote, according to results made public Friday. Turnout was just 41%.
Challenge to N.Y. license law is tossed
ALBANY, N.Y. — A law that will allow New Yorkers to get driver’s licenses without proving they are in the country legally weathered a second court challenge Friday, days before its enactment.
A federal district judge ruled against Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola, saying he lacked the legal capacity to bring the lawsuit. Merola, a Republican, had argued the state law conflicts with federal immigration law.
Afghan candidate agrees to recount
KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah said Friday that he will allow a recount in provinces where his supporters stopped the process for almost a month.
Abdullah, who serves as the country’s chief executive in a fragile national unity government with President Ashraf Ghani, said he won’t accept any results from the Sept. 28 election until all fake ballots are removed.
Abdullah and Ghani are the top candidates.
Abe delays India trip as protests continue
GAUHATI, India — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday postponed traveling for a summit with India’s leader in the violence-wracked northeast, where protests broke out over a law that grants citizenship based on religion and excludes Muslims.
Nearly 10,000 protesters held a daylong hunger strike Friday in Gauhati, the capital of the northeastern state of Assam, the morning after rioters defied an overnight curfew and police fatally shot two demonstrators and injured 24 others.
Appeals court blocks Miss. abortion ban
JACKSON, Miss. — A federal appeals court declared Friday that Mississippi’s ban on abortion at 15 weeks is unconstitutional.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ruled correctly when he blocked the Mississippi law from taking effect in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.