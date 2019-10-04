Baltimore prosecutor: Erase 790 convictions
BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s top prosecutor has begun asking judges to throw out nearly 800 convictions that she said were tainted by officers linked to a corruption scandal.
The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s review found 790 criminal cases handled by 25 city officers whom she says she has reason to distrust. Mosby updated the number of officers being scrutinized on Friday, saying it could fluctuate as her office investigates.
Eight members of the Gun Trace Task Force were convicted of racketeering crimes and sentenced to prison. Many of the other 17 officers cited by Mosby’s office were named in testimony during the federal trial, though not necessarily charged with crimes.
EPA pledges biofuel boost amid criticism
The Trump administration is taking action to boost U.S. demand for corn-based ethanol and soybean-based biodiesel, as the president seeks to temper criticism from farmers and Midwest politicians before next year’s election.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Agriculture on Friday outlined several steps to aid those renewable fuels, committing to boost annual biofuel-blending quotas to make up for waivers exempting some small refineries from the mandates. The shift, which still must be formally proposed and codified, would effectively force bigger, non-exempted refineries to take up the slack.
The plan won widespread praise from biofuel advocates, but it was condemned by oil industry leaders who decried it as a politically motivated policy shift that punishes refiners, consumers and manufacturing workers.
Thousands protest against Haitian leader
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Thousands of protesters marched for miles through the Haitian capital Friday in one of the largest demonstrations in a weeks-long push to demand the ouster of embattled President Jovenel Moïse.
At least two people were shot as police in riot gear blocked the main entrance to the airport and fired tear gas at the crowd, which responded by throwing rocks and bottles.
The unrest on Friday came after almost four weeks of protests in which 17 people have been reported killed, the economy has been largely paralyzed, 2 million children have been kept from going to school and badly needed aid has been suspended, especially to rural areas.
Retrial set for man in deadly warehouse fire
OAKLAND, Calif. — The founder of an artists’ collective in the San Francisco Bay Area where a fast-moving fire trapped and killed 36 partygoers nearly three years ago will be tried again in March on manslaughter charges, prosecutors said Friday.
Alameda County prosecutors said they decided on a retrial after a jury last month deadlocked on whether to find Derick Almena, 49, guilty or innocent. Jurors split 10-2 in favor of finding him guilty.
