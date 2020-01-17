“Better Call Saul” was renewed for a sixth and final season consisting of 13 episodes that will air in 2021.
The upcoming fifth season debuts Feb. 23-24 on AMC. The “Breaking Bad” prequel starring Bob Odenkirk will air 10 episodes this year focusing on main character Jimmy McGill’s decision to practice law as Saul Goodman, which creates unexpected changes for those around him.
Executive producer Peter Gould told a TV critics meeting this week that it’s the run everyone on the show wanted. After season four, Gould said he began envisioning how it would end.
“I have to say, none of it is what I expected when it started,” he said. “When this season is over, I think you’ll have a better understanding of where it’s all going.”
***
Bill Hemmer is not Shepard Smith, and no one should expect him to be.
The anchor is a familiar face to Fox News Channel viewers and will not jar any of them Monday when he takes over the 3 p.m. news hour that Smith vacated when he abruptly quit the network late last year.
Smith cultivated a reputation for bluntly confronting the Trump administration and even fellow Fox personalities when he felt they misled people.
As for Hemmer, he’s rarely in the news himself and has no interest in making opinion part of his job.
“I will be playing golf in Florida before that ever happens,” said Hemmer, 55.
***
Christopher Tolkien, who played a major role protecting the legacy of his father’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, died this week. He was 95.
The Centre Hospitalier de la Dracenie, a hospital in southern France, said the son of author J.R.R. Tolkien died there Thursday.
Christopher Tolkien and his wife, Baillie, had lived quietly on the edge of the village of Aups since 1975. No funeral date has been set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.