“The Crown,” Netflix’s hit drama series about the British royal family, will end earlier than expected and has revealed its next and last queen.
Show creator and showrunner Peter Morgan had said he expected to create six seasons, but now thinks five is the “perfect time and place to stop.”
Imelda Staunton has been tapped to be the last actress to play Queen Elizabeth II. She will take the crown in the fifth season from Olivia Colman, who, in turn, succeeded Claire Foy.
Staunton is an Olivier Award-winner whose films include “Vera Drake,” “Nanny McPhee” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” She played Lady Maud Bagshaw in the “Downton Abbey” movie.
***
Anne Cox Chambers, a newspaper heiress, diplomat and philanthropist who was one of the country’s richest women, died Friday. She was 100.
Chambers’ nephew James Cox Kennedy, who served as Cox Enterprises CEO from 1988 to 2008 and continues as chairman, announced her death to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, her company’s flagship newspaper.
Chambers, a director of Cox Enterprises Inc., promoted Jimmy Carter’s political career and served as U.S. ambassador to Belgium during his presidency.
Forbes estimated her net worth several years ago at nearly $17 billion. She was married twice, to Louis G. Johnson for 15 years and to Robert W. Chambers for 20 years. Both ended in divorce. She had two daughters with Johnson and a son with Chambers.
***
Adam Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions have reached a deal with Netflix to make four more films. He’s had five films with the studio along with the stand-up special “Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh.”
His latest film, “Uncut Gems,” will premiere on Netflix in May. Later this year, the actor will star in “Hubie Halloween” with Kevin James, Julie Bowen and Maya Rudolph.
