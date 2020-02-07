Oprah Winfrey says her friend Gayle King is facing death threats following a social media backlash caused by an interview with retired WNBA star Lisa Leslie that concerned the late Kobe Bryant.
On an appearance on “Hoda & Jenna & Friends” on Friday, Winfrey said King “is not doing well’’ and has to travel with security because of threats. “She feels very much attacked.”
CBS released an excerpt to promote King’s interview with Leslie. The clip focused on a portion of the interview where Leslie addressed a Colorado sexual assault case that had been brought against Bryant and dismissed. In the clip, King asks Leslie whether the 2003 case made Bryant’s legacy complicated for her. Leslie said it did not. Critics, including 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg, lashed out at King on social media for bringing up the allegations. The Twitter account belonging to imprisoned comedian Bill Cosby also was critical.
***
Britain is set for another royal wedding. Buckingham Palace said Friday that Queen Elizabeth II’s 31-year-old granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, will marry in London on May 29.
The palace says Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, will wed in the Chapel Royal of St. James’s Palace. The queen will then host a reception at the palace.
Beatrice is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. The father of the bride quit public royal duties in November amid an outcry over his friendship with convicted U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in August.
***
Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-partner died last month from a heroin overdose, an autopsy found.
Nick Gordon, 30, died from an accidental overdose on New Year’s Day, the medical examiner in Seminole County, Fla., found in an autopsy released Thursday.
Gordon was found unresponsive at a hotel in the Orlando-area suburb of Maitland, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
