Kudlow says there’s no recession on horizon
President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser played down fears of a recession after last week’s sharp drop in the financial markets and predicted the economy will perform well in the second half of 2019.
Larry Kudlow said in Sunday television interviews that consumers are seeing higher wages and are able to spend and save more.
“No, I don’t see a recession,” he said. “We’re doing pretty darn well, in my judgment. Let’s not be afraid of optimism.”
Kudlow was interviewed on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and “Fox News Sunday.” He also confirmed that the president “wants to take a look at” purchasing Greenland, although the semiautonomous territory of Denmark has said it’s not for sale.
Blanco dies; caught in aftermath of Katrina
BATON ROUGE, La. — Former Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, D-La., who became the state’s first female elected governor only to see her political career derailed by the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, has died.
After struggling for years with cancer, Blanco died Sunday in hospice care in Lafayette. She was 76.
Blanco held Louisiana’s top elected job from 2004 to 2008. Historians will continue to debate whether any governor could have been prepared for such a catastrophe as Katrina, but Blanco shouldered much of the blame after images of thousands of people stranded on rooftops and overpasses were broadcast to the world, and the government was slow to respond.
Sanders offers major criminal justice reform
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Sunday announced a proposal to overhaul the criminal justice system, including ending for-profit prisons, abolishing the death penalty, setting national standards for the use of force by police officers and cutting the prison population in half.
Sanders, who is running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, unveiled the plan Sunday afternoon at an event in Columbia, calling it “perhaps the boldest criminal justice reform package in the history of United States politics.”
South Carolina is the third early-voting state in the 2020 primaries, with a Democratic electorate that is 55 percent black.
Iran may be readying a new satellite launch
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran appears to be preparing another satellite launch after twice failing this year to put one in orbit, despite U.S. accusations that the program helps it develop ballistic missiles.
Satellite images of the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Semnan province this month show increased activity at the site, as heightened tensions persist between Washington and Tehran over its collapsing nuclear deal with world powers.
While Iran routinely only announces such launches after the fact, that activity, coupled with an official saying a satellite would soon be handed over to the country’s Defense Ministry, suggests the attempt will be coming soon.
