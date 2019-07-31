Bin Laden son dead; seen as successor
WASHINGTON — Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza, who was viewed as an heir to the leadership of al-Qaida and who had repeatedly threatened to attack the United States, is dead, according to two U.S. officials.
Details of the strike that killed him were scarce, including when and where. The U.S. government played a role in the operation, but it was not clear how, according to the officials, who discussed his death on the condition of anonymity.
Hamza bin Laden was killed sometime during the first two years of the Trump administration, officials said.
Though Hamza bin Laden carried a prominent name, his death was more of a symbolic victory for the U.S. government than the removal of a threat; al-Qaida has not carried out a large-scale attack in years.
General confirmed for No. 2 Chiefs job
WASHINGTON — A Senate committee on Wednesday approved the nomination of an Air Force general to become the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, largely discounting an aide’s allegations that he had subjected her to unwanted sexual advances.
Gen. John Hyten denied the allegations during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing this week, and an Air Force investigation found no evidence to support the accusations.
Hyten’s nomination was opposed by several of the women on the panel, including one Republican, Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, a former reservist. He got the support, however, of other key woman on the committee, including Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., a former fighter pilot who has publicly described her own sexual assault during her service.
New U.N. diplomat is finally confirmed
WASHINGTON — After seven months without a permanent U.S. representative to the United Nations, the Senate on Thursday confirmed a new ambassador, a Republican Party fundraiser whose thin diplomatic résumé has come under harsh criticism from Democrats.
Kelly Knight Craft was confirmed 56-34. She currently is U.S. ambassador to Canada. Hours earlier, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Democrats published a report that harshly criticized her suitability for the role.
The report asserted she was unfamiliar with basic U.S. foreign policy issues and likely to be “outmatched” by her U.N. counterparts from Russia and China. It also lambasted her long record of unexplained absences during her time as envoy in Ottawa.
Roadside bomb kills 32 on Afghan bus
KABUL, Afghanistan — A roadside bomb tore through a bus in western Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 32 people, a provincial official said.
Mohibullah Mohib, spokesman for the police chief in Farah province, said the explosion also wounded 15 people. Most of the wounded were said to be in critical condition, indicating the death toll could rise.
No one immediately claimed responsibility, but the Taliban operate in the region.
