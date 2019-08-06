Peace accord signed by parties in Mozambique
JOHANNESBURG — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and the leader of the country’s main opposition group signed a new peace accord Tuesday, pledging to end years of violence and facilitate elections in the fall.
In signing the Peace and National Reconciliation Agreement, Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade said they would peacefully participate in Oct. 15 elections. Portuguese news agency Lusa said the signing ceremony in Maputo, Mozambique, was witnessed by five African heads of state.
Circuit court reinstates Palin suit against NYT
NEW YORK — Former Gov. Sarah Palin, R-Alaska, won a legal victory Tuesday with a federal appeals court revival of her defamation lawsuit against The New York Times over an opinion piece that tied her to the 2011 shooting of Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz.
The panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals made no judgment on the merits of Palin’s claim; the ruling revolved around an unusual evidentiary hearing in which it determined the hearing judge did not follow protocol.
Palin also was the running mate of 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain.
PR leader’s fate is now in hands of high court
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Attorneys submitted arguments by a Tuesday noon deadline in what many consider the biggest decision in the 119-year history of the Puerto Rican Supreme Court: who will be the governor of the U.S. territory mired in political and economic turmoil.
After a sustained protest movement led to the resignation of the previous governor, the island’s 3.2 million people now await the final outcome of the constitutional deadlock pitting the territorial Senate against Pedro Pierluisi, who was sworn in as governor late Friday.
Mugabe under care in Singapore since April
Robert Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 38 years until being ousted by the army in late 2017, is under observation in a Singapore hospital and has been there since April.
Mugabe, 95, has periodically visited Singapore for medical treatment over the last few years. Little information has been given over what ails him other than that he suffers from cataracts. The length of his stay in the hospital hadn’t been previously disclosed.
Huntsman quits post in Moscow, will return
SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman Jr., has resigned, signaling the end of a stint during what he called a historically difficult time in relations between the countries.
Huntsman is planning to return to Utah amid speculation that he may again run for governor, said Salt Lake Chamber President Derek Miller, who served under him during his previous tenure.
Huntsman, a Republican, left the governor’s office in 2009, when former President Barack Obama named him ambassador to China. He was popular in the state and had been elected to his second term the year before.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.